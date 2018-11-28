Diane Adins Tobin, new Harford judge to be sworn in Monday

Harford’s newly elected circuit court judge will be sworn in on Monday.

Diane Adkins-Tobin, who defeated incumbent Harford County Circuit Court Judge Lawrence Kreis in the Nov. 6 General Election, will take the oath of office informally on Monday.

Her formal investiture is scheduled for Jan. 25 in the ceremonial courtroom of the Harford County Circuit Courthouse.

Once Adkins-Tobin is sworn in, she will be training alongside Judge M. Elizabeth Bowen.

The two worked together in the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office for about 10 years, Adkins-Tobin said.

“I worked with her until she was appointed [judge] and I became a deputy state’s attorney,” Adkins-Tobin, who took over Bowen’s role as District Court supervisor in the State’s Attorney’s Office, said.

“I’ve known her for a long time, so it really makes sense for me to be paired with her,” she said.

Adkins-Tobin has spent the last few days packing up her office, which she said has been difficult.

“Not physically, but emotionally. I’m packing up the office, 18 years of my life have been spent here, I’m coming across cards from victims, pictures from kids, it reminds me of all the cases I’ve done,” she said. “But I am ready to move on.”

Adkins-Tobin, who has applied several times to fill judicial vacancies in Harford Circuit and District Court, won the Democratic primary, which put her on the ballot in the general election with two incumbent judges — Kreis and Judge Paul Ishak.

In the November general election, Adkins-Tobin received more votes than either incumbent — 51,020 or 32.19 percent — to become the first person to unseat a sitting judge since 1952. Ishak was second with 47,173 votes, 29.77 percent; then Kreis with 36,275 votes, 22.89 percent; and Thomas Ashwell, 23,307 votes, 14.71 percent.

When she joins the Harford bench, Adkins-Tobin will tilt the gender majority to four women and two men: Adkins-Tobin, Bowen, Judge Yolanda Curtin and Chief Administrative Judge Angela Eaves and Ishak and Judge Kevin Mahoney.

Harford also has a vacancy among its four District Court judges that is expected to be filled soon by Gov. Larry Hogan.

County offices

Monday will also mark the swearing in a new term for Harford County Executive Barry Glassman and for new County Council President Patrick Vincenti and the other six members of the County Council.

Their inauguration ceremony will be held at noon on at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena on the campus of Harford Community College in Bel Air. The ceremony is open to the public.

Public parking for the inauguration will be at Schucks Regional Park, 301 Schucks Road in Bel Air. Shuttle buses will provide transportation to the arena. Citizens are encouraged to arrive before 11:30 a.m.; the last shuttle will leave for the ceremony at 11:45 a.m. For security purposes, attendees and personal items may be subject to search.

If you can’t attend in person, the ceremony will be broadcast on Harford Cable Network and the HCN Facebook page and live streamed on the Harford County government website.

Sheriff ceremony

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey R. Gahler will be sworn in for his second term Monday night.

His inauguration ceremony is scheduled for 6 p.m. in the auditorium at the John Carroll School.

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS

CAPTION Former U.S. Senator Joseph D. Tydings died of cancer at the age of 90 on Monday. Former U.S. Senator Joseph D. Tydings died of cancer at the age of 90 on Monday. CAPTION Former U.S. Senator Joseph D. Tydings died of cancer at the age of 90 on Monday. Former U.S. Senator Joseph D. Tydings died of cancer at the age of 90 on Monday. CAPTION More than 100 people gathered in Bel Air Thursday to protest in support of the Mueller investigation and against President Donald Trump. More than 100 people gathered in Bel Air Thursday to protest in support of the Mueller investigation and against President Donald Trump. CAPTION C. Milton Wright senior Taylor Marchetti talks about the Mustangs’ 5-0 victory over Blake in the 3A state semifinals on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. C. Milton Wright senior Taylor Marchetti talks about the Mustangs’ 5-0 victory over Blake in the 3A state semifinals on Monday, Nov. 5, 2018. CAPTION Concerned citizens came out to the Harford County Council chambers Monday evening for a Public Service Commission public input hearing about the Maryland American Water Company’s water rate increase. Concerned citizens came out to the Harford County Council chambers Monday evening for a Public Service Commission public input hearing about the Maryland American Water Company’s water rate increase. CAPTION Phil Hosmer gives instructions for people coming on a trail walk. Phil Hosmer gives instructions for people coming on a trail walk.

Read more from The Aegis. »