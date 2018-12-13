Hogan names Kerwin A. Miller Sr. to Harford County District Court bench

Kerwin Anthony Miller Sr., a state administrative law judge and former Cecil County deputy prosecutor, has been named the newest Harford County District Court judge.

Miller is one of four new judges Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday to Circuit and District Court benches around the state.

Attorney Andrew Martin Battista has been appointed to the Baltimore County Circuit Court; prosecutor Joseph Michael Stanalonis to the St. Mary’s County Circuit Court; and Sidney Allen Butcher, an attorney with the Maryland Office of the Attorney General, to the Anne Arundel County District Court.

“I have confidence that Mr. Battista, Mr. Miller, Mr. Stanalonis, and Mr. Butcher will be strong advocates for the law and will serve the citizens of their respective counties and the state of Maryland admirably,” Hogan said in a news release.

Miller will succeed former Harford District Court Judge Victor Butanis, who retired in January after 21 years on the bench.

An administrative law judge with the Maryland Office of Administrative Hearings, Miller has been with the agency since 2016, according to the news release.

The OAH, which has 55 administrative law judges, was created by the Maryland General Assembly in 1990 to provide the public with a way to appeal state agency decisions. The administrative judges are independent from other state government agencies, according to the OAH website.

Miller spent six years with the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office before joining the Office of Administrative Hearings. He was a deputy state’s attorney handling “serious felony prosecutions” and supervising responses to homicide crime scenes, according to the governor’s news release.

He has also been an assistant state’s attorney in Baltimore County, a Legal Aid staff attorney, an assistant public defender and an adjunct instructor at the University of Maryland Baltimore County, according to his biography on the OAH website.

“The appointment of qualified individuals to serve across our state’s justice system is paramount to upholding our responsibilities to the people of Maryland and the rule of law,” Hogan said.

