Edgewood boy pulled from pool on Memorial Day remains hospitalized; friends start GoFundMe for family

The 11-year-old boy who was pulled from the bottom of a pool Monday remains in critical condition in the hospital, the boy’s mother said Thursday.

Zephaniah Muchele, from Edgewood, was swimming at a private pool on Neptune Drive in Joppa when someone noticed him at the bottom of the pool.

He was pulled out immediately, CPR was begun and 911 was called. He was taken to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air then flown to Johns Hopkins Children’s Center in Baltimore, where he remains.

Edith and Fredrick Muchele said they are holding strong as they pray for their son to wake up.

“We believe in God. We believe God will bring Zephaniah back,” Edith Muchele said.

The family has a team praying for them and with them, she said.

“We’re praying and waiting that he’ll come through,” Edith said.

Zephaniah is a fifth-grader at Magnolia Elementary, where Edith said he just made the honor roll. As a reward, they bought him a poster of Golden State Warriors basketball player Stephen Curry that he hung up immediately over his bed.

Zephaniah is also “an amazing big brother” to the Muchele’s 18-month-old and last Thanksgiving he put together food for the homeless.

“He’s a really great kid,” Edith said.

A GoFundMe account was set up by Melissa Ziegler and her co-workers to help Zephaniah’s mother, Edith, who is also a co-worker.

Both of Zephaniah’s parents, Edith and Fredrick, have taken off of work to be with their son, Ziegler said.

“Obviously with both parents being out of work, at the hospital and medical bills, in addition to our thoughts and prayers we are trying to raise some funds as well,” said Ziegler, who has worked with Edith for about two years at a recruiting office in Joppa.

They would also like to do some kind of community fundraiser, she said.

The GoFundMe page, which had raised $1,200 toward its $10,000 goal as of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/paying-zephaniah039s-medical-expenses.

Emergency officials credited early CPR with keeping Zephaniah alive.

“As soon as he was noticed at the bottom of the pool, someone jumped in and brought him up and immediately started CPR and called 911,” Capt. Michael Crabbs, a spokesperson for the Harford County Sheriff’s Office, previously told The Aegis.

The 911 dispatcher provided “pre-arrival CPR instructions” to the caller and a Joppa-Magnolia volunteer fire company member who lives in the area arrived within four minutes of the call and told the dispatcher the child was not breathing and did not have a pulse.

Joined shortly thereafter by other Joppa-Magnolia members who responded in their personal vehicles, the member took over care and started basic life support for five minutes until a paramedic arrived to begin advanced life support, said John Terrell, spokesman for Joppa-Magnolia.

By the time Zephaniah arrived at Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air, his heart was beating again.

Read more from The Aegis. »

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS