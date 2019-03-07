One injured in crash involving Maryland State Police trooper in Harford County

One person was injured Thursday afternoon when a Maryland State Police trooper driving south on Route 1 collided with another vehicle while attempting to make a U-turn.
The crash was reported at 4:28 p.m. and happened at the intersection of Route 1 and Allibone Road, said Sgt. Wargo, of the Maryland State Police barrack in Bel Air.
The trooper was driving an unmarked SUV south on Route 1 and was making a U-turn when a passenger vehicle also heading south collided with the trooper’s vehicle, according to Wargo.
The sergeant said a passenger in the second vehicle was taken to the hospital, while the driver and the trooper were not injured. The crash is still under investigation, Wargo said.