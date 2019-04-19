Moores Mill Road closure delayed to May 6

The previously announced closure of Moores Mill Road that was set to begin Monday has been delayed until May 6.

Harford County Government stated the contractor is able to start some work Monday without closing the road, according to a news release.

Beginning May 6, Moores Mill is expected to be closed between Hickory Avenue (Route 1) and Rock Spring Road (Route 924) in Bel Air for about five months.

The .65-mile stretch will be closed to complete a previously announced project following a winter hiatus. Access will be limited to emergency vehicles, school buses and residents who live within this work zone.

The $2.5 million project, awarded to Allan Myers of Fallston, includes widening and resurfacing the heavily traveled road on the north side of Bel Air. The contract also covers utility relocation, some of which has already been done, and the eventual installation of sidewalks.

The county also plans to install a pedestrian crossing in the vicinity of Ma & Pa Road, south of Bel Air Memorial Gardens, as part of the future Ma & Pa Trail extension between Williams Street and Blake’s Venture Park.

The county is asking drivers who use that portion of Moores Mill Road to follow the detour signs or make other arrangements. Questions may be directed to Matt Michael, chief inspector, Harford County DPW, 410-638-3217 ext. 2437.

An online map of this and other county road closures is on the county website www.harfordcountymd.gov.