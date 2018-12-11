Closure of Moores Mill Road in Bel Air for road work delayed until spring

The planned closure of a section of Moores Mill Road, scheduled to start last month, has been delayed until the spring, county officials said.

Moores Mill between Hickory Avenue and Rock Spring Road was to close Nov. 26 for two months of construction, then be re-opened and closed again in the spring to complete the project, according to Cindy Mumby, a Harford County spokesperson.

A utility issue created the delay, she said.

When the contractor was installing a new storm drain line, he found a water service connection on Chesney Lane. The connection, Mumby said, is owned by Maryland American Water Company, which provides water to Bel Air.

“The connection would have to be relocated with the storm drain,” Mumby said. “But then the road would be torn up during the holidays, disruptive for residents and travelers.”

The rest of the work is dependent on the weather and temperatures, she said.

“So in the best interests of all concerned, we decided to delay the closure until the spring,” Mumby said.

She wasn’t sure if the delay means only one closure in the spring, with both projects done concurrently.

“We will announce the closure when we have dates well in advance so folks can plan ahead,” Mumby said.

The $2.5 million project, awarded to Allan Myers of Fallston, includes widening and resurfacing the heavily traveled road on the north side of Bel Air. The contract also covers utility relocation, some of which are in progress, and the eventual installation of sidewalks.

The county also plans to install a pedestrian crossing in the vicinity of Ma & Pa Road, south of Bel Air Memorial Gardens, as part of the future Ma & Pa Trail extension between Williams Street and Blake’s Venture Park.

