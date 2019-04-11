Section of Moores Mill Road to close for construction for five months beginning April 22

Moores Mill Road between Hickory Avenue (Route 1) and Rock Spring Road (Route 924) in Bel Air will close beginning April 22 for about five months.

The .65-mile stretch will be closed to complete a previously announced project following a winter hiatus. Access will be limited to emergency vehicles, school buses and residents who live within this work zone.

The $2.5 million project, awarded to Allan Myers of Fallston, includes widening and resurfacing the heavily traveled road on the north side of Bel Air. The contract also covers utility relocation, some of which has already been done, and the eventual installation of sidewalks.

The county also plans to install a pedestrian crossing in the vicinity of Ma & Pa Road, south of Bel Air Memorial Gardens, as part of the future Ma & Pa Trail extension between Williams Street and Blake’s Venture Park.

The county had planned to close the section of the road last November for two months then re-open and close again this spring for the second phase of construction.

Because of a utility issue, however, the winter closure was delayed and the entire project will be done this spring, county officials said.

When the contractor was installing a new storm drain line, he found a water service connection on Chesney Lane. The connection, owned by Maryland American Water Company, which provides water to Bel Air, will have to be relocated with the storm drain.

The county is asking drivers who use that portion of Moores Mill Road to follow the detour signs or make other arrangements. Questions may be directed to Matt Michael, chief inspector, Harford County DPW, 410-638-3217 ext. 2437.

An online map of this and other county road closures is on the county website www.harfordcountymd.gov.