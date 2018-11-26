Closure planned for part of Moores Mill Road in Bel Air

Moores Mill Road from Route 924 (Rock Spring Road) to Business Route 1 (Conowingo Road/North Hickory Avenue) will be closed beginning Monday, Nov. 26, for approximately two months for road reconstruction, according to Harford County government.

Emergency vehicles, school buses and residents who live along this section of road will be allowed to travel through, the county said in a news release; however, other travelers should follow detour signs or make other arrangements.

This closure is an initial phase of a major road improvement project for Moores Mill Road that includes widening and resurfacing the heavily traveled road on the north side of Bel Air.

Once this first phase is completed, the road will reopen for the remainder of the winter. When the weather improves in the spring, the road will be closed again to complete the project, according to the county.

In August, the county Board of Estimates awarded a $2.5 million contract for reconstruction, repair and resurfacing of the road and related work to Allan Myers, of Fallston, which submitted the lowest of four bids.

The contract also covers utility relocations, some of which have been in progress, and the eventual installation of sidewalks.

The county also plans to install a pedestrian crossing in the vicinity of Ma & Pa Road, south of Bel Air Memorial Gardens, as part of the future Ma & Pa Trail extension between Williams Street and Blake’s Venture Park.

Questions on the Moore’s Mill Road rehab project may be directed to 410-638-3217 ext. 2442 or via e-mail at tapistel@harfordcountymd.gov.

An online map of this and other county road closures is available on the county website at https://bit.ly/2K5Xsx3.

