Harford Christians, Jews and Muslims celebrate their faiths' shared values to honor MLK Jr.'s legacy

Members of Christian, Jewish and Muslim congregations worked to find the “sweet spot” of their faiths’ shared values Sunday and then pledged to live out those values over the next month in honor of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The legacy of Dr. King, whose Jan. 15 birthday was being observed Monday for the annual national holiday, was celebrated during a community gathering hosted by The Harford County Alliance of Abrahamic Faiths at St. James A.M.E. Church in Havre de Grace.

The Alliance is comprised of St. James A.M.E., Temple Adas Shalom — also of Havre de Grace — and Masjid Al Falaah in Abingdon. The group has been hosting such community events to honor King and his fight for social justice and racial equality each January since 2017. Temple Adas Shalom and St. James A.M.E. began hosting joint events to honor King in 2015.

Rabbi Gila Ruskin, of Adas Shalom, told congregants gathered in the church sanctuary that King spoke to multiple audiences about the need to fight for justice and equality in America. Ruskin told the audience to put those words into action.

“What we’re going to talk about today is, how we can do that too, how we can take these pretty words and turn them into action,” Ruskin said. “How we can take the values that we say we believe in and actualize them in the way we behave in the world.”

The attendees shifted to the church’s adjacent social hall, and they first gathered as Christians, Jews and Muslims and discussed the values of their individual faiths, based on holy scriptures and teachings.

Each group wrote those values on large sheets of paper, which were then hung on the wall. The larger group then worked to find the values that are shared by all three faiths, and they were written on a Venn diagram.

Ruskin told the congregants before the exercise started that the idea came from in-depth discussions she has had with St. James pastor, the Rev. Baron Young, and Sheikh Omar Baloch, imam of Masjid Al Falaah.

“The Venn diagram shows you what we have in common in the middle and ways [on the edges] in which we diverge from each other,” Ruskin said. “There’s this lovely space in the middle — what Rev. Young calls ‘the sweet spot’ — where we all share a value.”

She stressed that “it’s okay that they’re not all the same, as long as we have that nice sweet spot there.”

The values of each faith filled up more than four pages, with seven shared values making it into the “sweet spot,” values such as all people are made in the image of God, justice, love, charity and repentance.

“Today, I am learning we have more in common than I did before today,” Dr. Rehan Kahn, president of the congregation at Masjid Al Falaah, remarked, prompting applause from the group.

Ruskin then encouraged people to commit to living out one of those shared values for the next month. Twenty-five people put their names and phone numbers on sheets — the rabbi said the participants would be placed in a group text chat, allowing them to check in with each other to see how things are going and if anyone needs help.

David Anderson/The Aegis / Baltimore Sun Media Group Christian, Jewish and Muslim congregations in Harford County found the 'sweet spot' of their faiths' shared values, shown in this Venn diagram, during the Harford County Alliance of Abrahamic Faiths' annual event to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sunday. Christian, Jewish and Muslim congregations in Harford County found the 'sweet spot' of their faiths' shared values, shown in this Venn diagram, during the Harford County Alliance of Abrahamic Faiths' annual event to honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Sunday. (David Anderson/The Aegis / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

