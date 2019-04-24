Work to begin next month on long-awaited Middleton Road extension in Aberdeen

After nearly five decades of talking about it, the extension of Middleton Road in Aberdeen is scheduled to begin next month.

The Aberdeen City Council voted 4-0 Monday to award a contract for $871,777 to Allan Myers MD Inc. of Fallston, one of nine companies that submitted bids for the project.

“It’s been 48 years in the making, but who’s counting,” City Manager Randy Rudy said as he discussed the contract with council members before they voted.

The new roadway will connect Route 22, near Target and the Starbucks that is under construction, with Beards Hill Road. A roundabout will be built at Beards Hill and the entrance to the Residences at Summerlin apartment complex that is under construction, Aberdeen Public Works Director Kyle Torster said.

The project, which is expected to take about five months, also includes new pavement, curbs and gutters, driveway entrances, water main and sidewalks.

“The intent is to be finished by the end of September,” Torster said.

The city will place door hangers on homes in the area that will be affected by construction to make sure they know what is happening, he said.

“This is good news,” Mayor Patrick McGrady said. “You know how excited I am about this, but I’m not going to celebrate until it’s built.”

Facade improvements

Five businesses in Aberdeen were approved to receive money for facade improvements.

The funds come through the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development’s Community Legacy Program, Planning Director Phyllis Grover said.

The city received a $50,000 grant it will divide among the businesses, which must pay for half of the improvements.

Aberdeen Chevrolet will be getting two grant awards, one for $19,815 to power wash and paint the exterior of the used car facility at 429 S. Philadelphia Blvd. Three existing windows will be removed and replaced and the perimeter of the building will be landscaped.

The second grant award will be for $23,642 for the new car business at 101 N. Philadelphia Blvd., where a new digital message board will be installed.

Not only will the sign be used by the business, it will also be available for community use, Grover said.

Protege Nutrition, 28 N. Philadelphia Blvd., will add signs for its business with a grant of $1,319.

Cafe Michelle LLC, at 10 N. Parke St., will replace and reface its awning, add front door signs and add wooden shutters as window treatments using a $1,307 grant.

At 121-141 S. Philadelphia Blvd., American Investment and Development Corporation will replace and reface its awning with a $4,635 grant.

The five projects exhaust the city’s allocation for fiscal year 2019, Grover said, but the application period for fiscal year 2020 recently opened and new project requests can be submitted.

Small cell wireless

No one spoke during a public hearing on the wireless telecommunications facilities ordinance that was introduced at the April 8 council meeting.

The intent of the legislation is to “get ahead” of the new 5G technology that will require clear lines of sight among cellular facilities.

“There will be a lot of small cell towers all over the place,” McGrady said.

The ordinance outlines how communication companies will install their telecommunication hardware in rights of way.

According to the ordinance, any wireless telecommunications facility must be 2 feet from a curb, sidewalk or other improvement in a right of way; be 5 feet from any driveway apron; and cannot interfere with pedestrian and motorist sight lines.

“Concealment elements” must be used to minimize visual impacts, according to the ordinance.

The city council could vote on the ordinance at its next council meeting, May 6.

