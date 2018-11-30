Harford man gets 40 years in Memorial Day 2017 murder

A Harford County man was sentenced Friday to life in prison, with all but 40 years suspended, for killing a Churchville man on Memorial Day 2017, according to the Harford County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Quadell Rashon Pollins, 38, who had no fixed address at the time of the murder, was convicted of first degree murder by a jury in Harford County Circuit Court on Sept. 21.

In addition to the life sentence on the murder charge, Pollins was also sentenced to a consecutive 20-year sentence for use of a handgun in commission of a crime of violence, according to a news release from Harford County State’s Attorney Joseph Cassilly.

Assistant State’s Attorney Angela Diehl had asked the court for a sentence of life plus 20 years, according to the news release.

On May 29, 2017, Pollins drove Gary Tyrone Gibson, 43, to a remote location in the 1533 block of Mitchell Lane in Perryman and shot him once in the head, according to the release.

Gibson had been visiting from South Carolina for Memorial Day weekend and Gibson and Pollins had been arguing all weekend.

Witnesses testified that Pollins was the last person seen with Gibson in the early morning hours of May 29, 2017. Pollins had loaded a handgun shortly before he left with Gibson, according to the news release.

After the murder, Pollins abruptly left the residence where he was staying and was seen with a handgun.

At the sentencing hearing, Gibson’s aunt said Gibson was someone that she could always depend on. She said she has found herself calling Gibson, then realizing he is dead, according to the news release. It has been especially hard for her to see his four children grow up without their father.

In her victim impact statement, Gibson’s former wife testified she and Gibson co-parented their four children; they had been married for nine years, according to the news release. The recent wedding of their oldest daughter was happy and tragic, she testified, because while the family was happy for this joyous occasion, her father was not there to walk her down the aisle, the news release said.

Gibson coached his children’s sporting events, particularly basketball, and is no longer here to see them play any more basketball games, attend their high school graduations or meet his grandchildren, according to the State’s Attorney’s Office news release.

