Woman with medical marijuana card tells police she sold her product 'because it gives her something to do'

A Belcamp woman with a medical marijuana card told police that she sells the product she gets from an Aberdeen dispensary “because it gives her something to do,” according to court records.

Amaris Stephens, 22, of the 200 block of Bald Eagle Way, is one of three people who were charged last week by Aberdeen Police after drugs were found in the car they were in.

Aberdeen Police tried to pull over a vehicle on Feb. 6 because its license plate frame obscured one of the stickers on it, according to charging documents.

The driver, later identified as Erick Blackwell, eventually stopped on Liberty Street, but not before someone allegedly threw what appeared to be bags of cocaine out the window, according to the charging documents. Officers smelled marijuana and searched the car.

Among the center console, a book bag in the front seat and a drawstring bag in the trunk, officers found 222 grams of marijuana, 1.6 grams of cocaine, 12 grams of THC oil and $520 cash, according to the charging documents.

In the camouflage book bag, which Stephens said was hers, police found a wallet with a retired Army ID card belonging to Stephens.

Police also found in it the THC vape oils, a black scale, a True Wellness bag with 14 grams of marijuana in it when the bag said 7.17 grams and a small bag with suspected crack cocaine.

She said she buys her marijuana from True Wellness in Aberdeen and she has a medical marijuana card, according to charging documents.

Aberdeen Police Lt. Will Reiber said it’s not uncommon for people to sell the marijuana they buy with their cards.

“It’s absolutely happening,” Reiber said. “There are plenty of people who get a card and use it as intended, but like anything else, there is always room to exploit it.”

Because the car was stopped near Hall’s Cross Roads Elementary, each of the people inside — including Andre Brown, 24, of Aberdeen who was a passenger in the backseat — was charged with possession of a drug near a school with the intent to distribute.

Stephens is also charged with possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, drug possession with intent to distribute, drug possession other than marijuana and narcotics possession with intent to distribute.

She was taken to the Harford County Detention Center and released on $7,500 bond.

Blackwell, 22, of the first block of Valley Bottom Road in Aberdeen, is also charged with drug possession other than marijuana, narcotics possession with intent to distribute, driving while his license was suspended and revoked, driving without the required license and authorization, failure to display his license on demand, eluding police, operating a vehicle with unauthorized window tinting and failure to maintain legible registration plates.

He was taken to the Harford County Detention Center and released on $7,500 bond.

Brown, of the 400 block of Washington Street in Aberdeen, is charged with possession of more than 10 grams of marijuana, drug possession with intent to distribute, drug possession other than marijuana and narcotics possession with intent to distribute.

He was taken to the Harford County Detention Center and released on $7,500 bond.

