Harford Chamber to host Military Appreciation luncheon May 16

The Harford County Chamber of Commerce will host the 42nd Military Appreciation luncheon May 16 as part of Armed Forces Week, a long-standing tradition of the chamber to honor those who serve and their families, specifically those at Aberdeen Proving Ground, and their contributions to the community.

The luncheon is held at the Richlin Ballroom in Edgewood, and while primarily attended by sponsors and military members, it is open to the public. Tickets cost $40 and are available online at the chamber’s website, www.harfordchamber.org. Registration is required by Friday, May 10.

“Harford County would not be what it is without the Aberdeen Proving Ground,” said Sue Manning, the co-chair of the chamber’s military affairs committee and director of business development for the event’s primary sponsor Freedom Federal Credit Union.

“For more than 100 years, [APG] has had an impact on the economy and make-up of our community. So it’s important not only to recognize military personnel and the sacrifices they and their families have made, but recognizing that our lives would not be the same if not for supporting this great military installation.”

Highlights of the ceremony include naming the non-commissioned officer of the year, the solider of the year and the military family of the year, Manning said. There will also be a special tribute to Gold Star Mothers – women who have lost a son or daughter during active military service.

That presentation, Manning said, is the most touching part of the event.

“For the Gold Star Mothers, keeping that memory of their child alive is so important,” Manning said. “it’s very touching.”

Sponsors of the event will have special tables where five people from the sponsor business or organization will be seated with five soldiers, National Guard members or veterans at the table of 10.

“It allows them to get to know each other, thank those who serve and understand their motivations and what they need from the community,” Mannning said. “It opens a lot of great dialogue.”

This year’s keynote speaker is retired Gen. Carter F. Ham. He is the president and chief executive officer of the Association of the United States Army, a nonprofit educational organization that supports active soldiers, guard, reserve and Army civilians, retirees and families.

His speech will focus on what people can do to support military families, which fits into the theme of this year’s Military Appreciation luncheon, “Why America’s Army needs you,” said Phil Logan, the other chair of the chamber’s military affairs committee and executive vice president and bank operations officer of Chesapeake Bank in Bel Air, another of the luncheon’s sponsors.

“[Gen. Ham] is going to talk about the question of community support for soldiers and families, the essential role of employer support for the National Guard and [Army] Reserve, as well as an update on how the Army is preparing for the challenges of the future,” Logan said.

A past chair of the Harford County Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, Logan said he’s been part of the military affairs committee the past two years, and feels a “personal passion for supporting the military.” Two of his uncles served in the Army during World War II, and his oldest stepson is set to graduate in August as a Navy SEAL. His youngest stepson has also been accepted into the Virginia Tech Naval ROTC program.

He said the Military Appreciation luncheon is “a way for the chamber and the military affairs committee to give back to APG and the Army, because after all they are such an important part of the community, a major player, a major employer.”

The military affairs committee doesn’t just put on the luncheon each year, Manning said. The all-volunteer committee also organizes a “Tour of Thanks” in the fall where they take a select group of soldiers from APG “on an adventure for a day.”

“We toured the battlefield at Gettysburg this past year with a bus full of soldiers and a group of volunteers who help sponsor [the tour], and before that we visited the 9/11 Memorial in New York City,” Manning said. “We try to do something inspirational.”

Around Christmastime, the committee will participate and organize wreath-laying at the graves of soldiers buried at APG North and South sides, part of the Wreaths Across American national event.

For more information about the military affairs committee or the Military Appreciation luncheon, contact the chamber at info@harfordchamber.org.