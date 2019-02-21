Maryland Tax Day set for Saturday at Mountain Christian Church in Joppa

The AARP Foundation's Tax-Aide program is holding its 12th annual Maryland Tax Day on Saturday at Mountain Christian Church in Joppa.

Tax services will be provided from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Mountain Christian’s New Life Center. No prior appointment is required, and tax returns will be prepared on a first-come, first-served basis.

All clients are required to bring their 2017 federal and Maryland tax returns, their 2018 tax documents, Social Security cards for all filers and other persons being claimed as dependents, and at least one form of photo identification.

You can also still schedule Tax-Aide appointments throughout the week until the filing date at various sites in Harford County.

Services offered to taxpayers in Harford County include tax preparation and electronic filing of federal and Maryland tax returns. The service is limited to personal tax returns only.

You must schedule an appointment by calling 410-638-3425 Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. This year the tax services will be provided at these locations:

Aberdeen: St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (Tuesday mornings)

Bel Air: Bel Air United Methodist Church (Friday mornings)

Bel Air: McFaul Activities Center (Thursday evenings and Saturday mornings)

Edgewood: Prince of Peace Church (Thursday mornings)

Havre de Grace: First Baptist Church (Thursday afternoons) and Havre de Grace Activities Center (Friday mornings)

Joppa: Mountain Christian Church (Monday and Wednesday mornings)

Whiteford: Whiteford American Legion Hall (Tuesday mornings)

Taxpayers should not attempt to call the various tax preparation sites since the personnel there cannot schedule appointments.

The Tax-Aide program is administered by the AARP Foundation in cooperation with the IRS and is staffed by volunteers. Locally, the program is supported by the Harford County Office on Aging and has been available in the county for more than 30 years.

The Tax Jobs and Cuts Act of 2017 was signed into law by President Trump on Dec. 22, 2017, and brings the most significant tax law changes in more than 30 years. It will affect how most individuals prepare their 2018 tax return.