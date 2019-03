A man was burned Wednesday afternoon after an RV caught fire, a spokesperson for the Harford Volunteer Fire & EMS Association said.

The fire was reported around 5:20 p.m. in the 2200 block of Ady Road in Hickory and was out when firefighters arrived, said Jenn Chenworth.

An adult male was taken to a regional burn center with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, she said.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating, she said.

This story will be updated.