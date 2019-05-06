Fire marshal investigating minor fire in Magnolia Middle School bathroom

The fire marshal is looking into a small fire in the lower level boys bathroom at Magnolia Middle School.

The fire, which occurred around 1:38 p.m. Friday at the school at 299 Fort Hoyle Road in Joppa, caused about $50 in damage, according to a notice from the Office of the State Fire Marshal. The fire marshal listed the preliminary cause of the “result of ordinary combustibles intentionally set on fire.”

School staff discovered the fire and were able to put it out in about 5 minutes. No fire department response was required, according to a notice from the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the fire marshal at 410-836-4844.