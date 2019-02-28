Harford County organizations call for Lisanti's resignation as she faces censure vote in Annapolis

As lawmakers in Annapolis prepared to to censure Harford County Del. Mary Ann Lisanti, the impact of her use of a racial slur in conversation with a colleague has reverberated in her home county.

Community leaders and elected officials in Harford County, Prince George’s County, state leaders such as Gov. Larry Hogan and the heads of the state Democratic and Republican parties, and U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, have called for Lisanti’s resignation.

The House of Delegates was scheduled to vote Thursday evening on censuring Lisanti, a Democrat who was re-elected in 2018 to a second four-year term representing Legislative Subdistrict 34A. The vote was after The Aegis’ print deadline.

Censure is the second-highest form of discipline that can be imposed upon a state legislator, other than expulsion.

Harford NAACP President Zilpha Smith held an emergency meeting of the organization Wednesday night.

“All of us have gotten together and all of us are asking for her to step down,” Smith said Thursday. “It is our recommendation that she resign.”

If Lisanti does not resign, it’s up to the House of Delegates leadership to remove her, Smith said. Allowing her to remain in her position is “a slap on the wrist.”

“Just removing her from the committees, she’s still there representing me. My answer is no. No, I don’t think so. I don’t want her representing me anymore,” she said.

Lisanti needs to face the consequences of her words, said Smith, who will forgive Lisanti because she’s Christian, but she won’t forget.

Smith said the remainder of the term to which Lisanti was elected in November must be filled by someonethe African-American community can trust, who will listen to what the community has to say and move them on.

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, a former state delegate and senator, was in Annapolis Tuesday and Wednesday, testifying on various bills that affect local governments in his capacity as president of the Maryland Association of Counties.

Glassman, who issued a call for Lisanti’s resignation on Twitter Wednesday, said that often the first question he has been asked since Tuesday is related to Lisanti’s remark, not local governments’ priorities.

“It has just shed a very poor light on the county as a whole,” said Glassman, a Republican. “It’s not a good reflection on Harford County, and I just wanted to be on record opposing that kind of language and what it stands for, because we’re a lot better than that in Harford County.”

He said he thinks Lisanti’s situation “is going to impede her ability to represent [Harford] County in the future,” as so many political organizations in Maryland call for her to resign.

“It’s unfortunate but it’s the consequences of that kind of hate language,” Glassman said.

The Harford County Caucus of African-American Leaders is also demanding Lisanti’s resignation.

"The HCCAAL recognizes that all people have vices, and that the consumption of alcohol may diminish inhibitions or loosen tongues,” Jim Thornton, president of the leaders group, said in a statement. "But in this case, we believe that Ms. Lisanti has revealed her inner beliefs and attitude, and we find them, as well as her words and behavior, appalling and unacceptable.”

The language Lisanti used is "an example of the worst racist and demeaning thinking,” Thornton said.

"It is unforgivable, no matter what the circumstances surrounding its utterance,” he said. "But perhaps worse, the thoughts and opinions behind the statement uttered reveal Ms. Lisanti to be brutally insensitive and lacking in awareness — characteristics we must not permit any elected official to hold.”

Lisanti must resign and not get a free pass, he wrote.

"During this time of national discord, heightened ethnic tensions and increased hate crimes, the Caucus cannot afford to be complacent in any acceptance of racial slurs from elected officials,” Thornton said.

An elected official’s job is to represent their district, he said.

“And in this case, no one who harbors and holds sentiments so opposed to common decency, so ignorant of an understanding of the electoral process and so hardened against the true and deserving desires of the people of her district and of Prince George’s County, can represent a district in this county and this state,” Thornton said.

Political parties seek resignation

The heads of the Democratic and Republican party committees in Harford County have also called for Lisanti to resign.

Denise Perry, chair of the Harford County Democratic Central Committee, called for Lisanti’s resignation in a statement Wednesday night. Perry noted 64 percent of Harford County’s African-American population lives in District 34A and said Lisanti’s “use of a racial slur is not only disturbing, she let down the very people who put her in office.”

That district, represented by Lisanti and freshman Democratic Del. Steve Johnson, is along Route 40 and includes Aberdeen Proving Ground, Abingdon, Edgewood, Aberdeen, Perryman and Havre de Grace. Perry called the district “the most diverse area in Harford County.”

Lisanti served on the Harford County Council from 2006 to 2014, representing District F, which includes some communities in her legislative district, such as Havre de Grace, Abingdon and Perryman.

Slightly more than 14 percent of Harford County’s population of 252,160, as of 2018, is African-American, according to U.S. Census data.

“Racism, bigotry and hateful comments have absolutely no place in our Democratic Party, and our current and future elected officials must be more effective and efficient at engaging with the diverse communities of Harford County,” Perry said.

She said Lisanti “cannot continue to fully and effectively represent District 34A,” adding that “her constituents deserve the best representation possible, which is why we are supporting calls for the immediate resignation of her position.”