Two Harford businesses accused of serving alcoholic beverage to underage person

Two Harford County businesses are accused of failing a compliance test last Friday by serving an alcoholic beverage to someone too young to buy it legally, a liquor board inspector said.

But 14 other businesses passed the test by not serving an alcoholic beverage to someone underage.

The Shortstop Beverage Barn in Aberdeen and the Pizza Hut in Havre de Grace were the two businesses that failed, William A. Colburn, an inspector for the Harford County Liquor Control Board, said in his report to the board during its Wednesday afternoon meeting.

“We would like 100 percent, but that’s pretty good,” C. John Sullivan III, chairman of the liquor board, told Colburn.

All 16 of the businesses tested requested ID from the servers, according to Pilar Gracia, the liquor board administrator.

“Two served nonetheless,” Gracia said.

Regardless, it’s good that the businesses are asking for identification.

“I’d like to think it’s a result of the new inspector’s increased presence with the licensees and on the streets,” Gracia said.

In other business at Wednesday’s meeting, the board approved a one-day beer and wine license for the Harford County of Chamber of Commerce, which is hosting a Jingle Mingle from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 6, at Rockfield Manor in Bel Air.

“It is meant to be a network social event,” Heather Irizarry, director of membership for the Harford County Chamber of Commerce, told the liquor board. “There’s an ugly sweater contest.”

Irizarry told the board the alcoholic beverages would be handled and served by Jim’s Bottleworks; no chamber members or volunteers would be involved in serving the alcohol.

Irizarry said the chamber is expecting a turnout of about 150 people.

“It’s a very well-attended event,” Irizarry said. “It’s one of the most popular ones.”

The staff told the liquor board it mailed 203 copies of the October 2018 issue of the Harford County Liquor Control Board Notes From The Inspector to licensees at a cost of $500, including charges to have it printed at Staples.