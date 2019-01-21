Harford County library system offers support to federal workers affected by shutdown

Harford County Public Library is inviting federal workers affected by the government shutdown to visit any of its 11 libraries to use its resources and services.

The library system will also waive fees and fines for those affected by the shutdown, it announced today.

Computers are available at the libraries and can be a resource for those dealing with the shutdown. Staff will help with questions about food, utilities, legal matters, finances and other concern that may arise.

"During this difficult time for many, we want the community to know we are here for them," said Alex M. Allman, chairperson of the Harford County Public Library Board of Trustees.

Added Mary Hastler, CEO of Harford County Public Library: "Our role always has been to help our customers. Let us assist you in connecting the dots with local resources to get through this crisis."

The libraries are closed today for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. For more information about library resources, click here.

The shutdown is more than a month old. President Donald Trump on Saturday offered extend protections for young immigrants brought to the country illegally as children and those fleeing disaster zones in exchange for $5.7 billion for his border wall.

But Democrats said the three-year proposal didn't go nearly far enough. And it appears the two parties are no closer to ending the impasse that has resulted in 800,000 federal workers being furloughed or forced to work without pay since before Christmas.

Near the start of the shutdown, Harford County Executive Barry Glassman extended the county’s support to those affected and called for an end to the shutdown.

“In local government, we provide services 24/7 and shutdowns are not an option. For Harford County citizens and families affected by the federal impasse, my office of constituent services remains open at 410-638-3420 or by email at citizensaffairs@harfordcountymd.gov.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.