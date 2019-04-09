Harford sheriff to release findings in 'lawyering while black' investigation Tuesday afternoon

Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler is set to announce the results of an investigation into a complaint of racial discrimination filed by a black Maryland Legal Aid lawyer against a deputy.

A news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday at the Sheriff’s Office Southern Precinct in Edgewood to “release findings of the investigation into the accusations of racial profiling made against a deputy of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office,” according to a media advisory from the agency.

Gahler, Michael E. Davey, an attorney with Schlachman, Belsky & Weiner PA and legal representation for the Harford Deputy Sheriff’s Union, and Michael Montalvo, president of the Harford Deputy Sheriff’s Union, are expected to speak.

Rashad James filed a complaint last month alleging a deputy detained and questioned him in District Court — suspecting he was his client impersonating an attorney — on the basis of his race, an incident the law firm representing him, Baltimore-based Brown Goldstein Levy, called “lawyering while black.”

The complaint asked the sheriff’s office to conduct a full investigation and record the incident in the officer’s personnel file.

On March 6, James appeared in Harford County District Court to represent a client. His client, who is also black, was not there, but there was an open warrant for his arrest.

The complaint alleges an officer detained and questioned James after the hearing, suspecting he was his client impersonating a lawyer. James showed his driver’s license, but the officer did not believe it was valid, the complaint said.

After about 10 minutes, he was released, according to the complaint.

James’ lawyers had not been told of the findings Tuesday morning prior to the press conference and had no immediate comment.

Read more from The Aegis. »

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS