Bel Air Police have charged a 20-year-old and four juveniles for their roles in an August armed robbery outside of the La-Z-Boy store on Marketplace Drive after a six-month investigation.

Khalil Duncan, of the 700 block of Clifton Terrance Drive in Bel Air, is charged with one count each of armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery, robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery, first- and second-degree assault, the use of a firearm in a felony and theft $1,500 to under $25,000.

Duncan was arrested March 13 and released March 14 after posting $20,000 bond, according to electronic court records. His next court hearing is scheduled for April 11 in Harford County District Court.

Bryan Mobley is listed as Duncan’s attorney. A message was left at Mobley’s office seeking comment, but was not immediately returned.

On Aug. 10, at approximately 9:45 p.m., an unidentified suspect displayed a semi-automatic handgun and robbed the victim of his wallet, according to the Bel Air Police Department.

The victim reported being assaulted and having $2,000 stolen, police said.

The four youths are also facing charges, however their identities and specific charges are not disclosed due to them being charged as juveniles.