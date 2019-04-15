Family fun abounds at 14th annual Bel Air Kite Festival

Bel Air resident Kristin Baroch watched as her 6-year-old twins, Emma and Ethan, ran back and forth, their small kites trailing behind them as the children tried to get them in the air.

“Are you guys having fun?” Baroch asked her children, her son replying with a hearty cheer. Ethan and his sister tried to keep their kites up, a challenge on an only slightly-windy afternoon Saturday, and their mother had to, at times, de-tangle the children’s kite strings.

They were among the estimated 2,000 people who visited Rockfield Park for the 14th annual Bel Air Kite Festival, a springtime tradition that typically draws hundreds of people to the Harford County seat.

Emma nodded her head and smiled when asked if she was having fun. She said she liked the rainbow colors of her kite.

“[The kids] just wanted to do something today, and it’s a free event,” said Kristin Baroch, who noted her family was attending their first kite festival, plus it was the first time her children had flown kites. “It’s a nice day out, it worked out nice.”

The kite festival is put on by the Town of Bel Air with support from APG Federal Credit Union, which provided funds to purchase 750 kites from Texas-based New Tech Kites. The kites were given out to festival-goers Saturday.

The referral to New Tech Kites, a manufacturer and distributor, came from The Kite Loft store in Ocean City, according to festival coordinator Michael Krantz,

Krantz, director of administration and human resources for the town, highlighted other supporters of the festival, such as the town police and public works departments, The John Carroll School, which provided overflow parking on its campus adjacent to Rockfield Park, Forest Hill-based JDT Transportation, which provided shuttle service from the Hickory Avenue parking garage, as well as about 16 volunteers from the American Kitefliers Association and Wings Over Washington Kite Club, including professional kite flyers and people who could show children how to string and fly a kite and help youths fix and untangle them.

“A lot of people came together to make this happen,” Krantz said.

