Kerwin Miller brings nearly 20 years of legal experience to Harford District Court bench

When Kerwin A. Miller Sr. first saw the number appear on his phone, he didn’t recognize it and thought it was a telemarketer. He considered not answering it.

He’s glad he did.

Gov. Larry Hogan was calling to tell Miller he had been appointed to the Harford County District Court.

Miller, working as an administrative law judge with the Maryland Office of Administrative Hearings when Hogan phoned, called the news “humbling.”

Those who know Miller say the newly appointed judge will bring a strong work ethic, a sense of fairness and the experience of working in multiple arenas over an 18-year legal career to the Harford County District Court bench.

Miller, 45, of Aberdeen, will succeed former Judge Victor Butanis, who retired last January after 21 years, and will join sitting judges David E. Carey, Mimi R. Cooper and Susan H. Hazlett on the bench. Miller’s appointment was announced Dec. 12.

It had been a number of months since Miller completed the application and interview process, and it took a couple of seconds for it to sink in that it was, in fact, Hogan calling.

“To have his faith and confidence in you that you can — and will — do a great job and be good for Harford County, when that sinks in you know it’s a big deal,” he said.

Miller had applied to be a Harford Circuit Court judge in 2016 and interviewed with the governor then, after interviews with local, state and specialty bar associations. Then there are interviews with the Harford Judicial Nominating Commission, which forwards its nominations to the governor’s office. The governor makes the appointments, after interviews with the nominees.

The nominee must also be confirmed by the Maryland Senate.

Miller said he did not need to do another interview with Hogan, however, since the prior one was so recent.

“I hoped and prayed that I could get it,” he said of the judgeship.

Well-rounded experiences

Miller earned his law degree from Southwestern University School of Law in Los Angeles and began working as an attorney in 2000. He has since been a private attorney in a solo practice, and worked with the Legal Aid Bureau in Baltimore city, and as a public defender in Baltimore city and county. He has also been with the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office, the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office and his current position as a state administrative law judge.

“He’s well-rounded and has had an opportunity to be on all sides,” said Bel Air attorney Schniqua Roberts. “He has dedicated his life to public service, the public interest.”

Roberts, 45, of Abingdon, has known Miller since they worked in the Legal Aid Bureau child advocacy unit in the early 2000s, representing children in foster care.

“I think the governor made an excellent choice,” she said.

Miller said his experiences “all played a role, a part in that preparation” to be a judge, but his time with the Office of Administrative Hearings “has probably been the most significant part of that preparation.”

He has been an administrative law judge with the state since 2015. Miller said OAH judges handle more than 500 types of cases involving people appealing decisions made by various state agencies.

Judges can hear cases on matters such as a person being disqualified for a handgun permit, a social services department’s findings of child abuse or neglect or a state employee challenging a disciplinary action against them, Miller said.

“Anybody who was the subject of any adverse action or inaction by any state agency has the right to appeal that action, or inaction,” he said.

Miller recalled his time as a defense attorney and prosecutor, and he could follow a “script” in both positions, of either advocating for a client or presenting a criminal case. It is different as an administrative law judge, though.

“Your client is the system, the process so you have to learn to make credibility determinations without a script,” he said. “Being able to do that for three years has definitely put me in a great position for that transition [to District Court].”

District Court judges in Maryland earn an annual salary of $146,333, according to the Maryland Courts website. They serve 10-year terms, according to the Department of Legislative Services.

Miller said he must be sworn in within 30 days from the announcement of his appointment, and he expects a private swearing-in will happen this month.

Home and family life

Miller and his family have lived in Harford County since 2005. His wife, Alethea Miller, is a forensic interviewer with the Harford County Child Advocacy Center. The CAC is a “multi-disciplinary” agency charged with investigating cases of child abuse, including sexual abuse and exploitation, according to the center’s website.

His wife works with “the most vulnerable of victims,” Miller said.

“She deals with, I think, the most heinous types of situations,” he said.

Bobby Parker / For The Aegis Kerwin Miller and his daughter ran in the Tomahawk 5K run in Havre de Grace in 2016. Kerwin Miller and his daughter ran in the Tomahawk 5K run in Havre de Grace in 2016. (Bobby Parker / For The Aegis)

They have two children: Alanna, 13, and Kerwin Jr., or “K.J.,” who is 12. Both are involved in youth sports — Alanna plays basketball and lacrosse, and K.J. plays baseball and basketball. Miller said his hobby is coaching them and many of their peers through community recreation programs in Aberdeen, Belcamp and Churchville.

“That’s what we love to do,” he said. “We’re always in a gym or on a field, and I’m always working with kids.”

Miller said he has worked with many of the children in local recreation leagues since they were 5 years old.

“Keeping them out of trouble, teaching them how to stay focused and set goals and achieve goals, and that’s all through sports,” he said. “We’ve always said there’s no future without the youth.”

Praise from colleagues

Roberts, Miller’s former Legal Aid Bureau colleague, said she and her family moved to Harford County, in part based on a recommendation of the community from Miller.

Her 13-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son are also involved in sports, and Miller has provided her advice in navigating youth sports. He has also been a resource in her solo law practice.

“If I had a question, he was a good go-to person,” Roberts said.

Michael Halter, chief felony prosecutor for the Cecil County State’s Attorney’s Office, called Miller to congratulate him after he got the news about his former colleague’s appointment.