Harford County Sheriff K9 officer Ginger dies at age 11

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of retired K9 officer Ginger.

The sheriff’s office announced that Ginger died Saturday morning at the age of 11. Ginger served from 2008 to 2014.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ginger was the first K9 assigned to the Harford County Narcotics Task Force and “helped get a lot of drugs off Harford County streets.”

The Havre de Grace police department lost one of its K9 officers on Jan. 18. Beny, 11, had served more than 10 years with the department when he died,

“K-9 Beny was responsible for many arrests and for helping to place many criminals behind bars,” according to Havre de Grace Mayor William T. Martin.