J'Ville Grille in downtown Jarrettsville set to open April 5

Three months after the Jarrettsville Pit closed, the J’Ville Grille is set to open in its place.
The new restaurant, owned by Daniel Santoro, is set to open to the public April 5, after a soft opening for family and friends on April 3 and 4, Santoro’s attorney Tom Wintz said.
Transfer of the liquor license for Jarrettsville Pit, held by Mark Slezak, to Santoro was approved Wednesday by the Harford County Liquor Control Board.
Santoro is also owner of Gunpowder Lodge in Kingsville, but he is selling his interest in the business, Wintz told the liquor board members. He bought the Gunpowder Lodge in 2010.
“It was very successful, no issues whatsoever ever with the liquor board, health department,” Santoro said. “We have a good crew and we’re trying to emulate that in Jarrettsville. We want a neighborhood type of place.”
Wintz said Santoro lives in Jarrettsville, less than a mile away from the J’Ville Grille, located at the intersection of Routes 23 and 165, so spending an adequate amount of time at the restaurant won’t be a problem.
Santoro has done little to the design of the restaurant, he said. Most of it was cosmetic — paint, new fixtures, tables and chairs.
“We gave it a nice, fresh look,” Santoro said.
Hours for the restaurant will be 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday and Sunday to serve breakfast.
Santoro said in December the new restaurant will be “full-service” with an American sports bar theme.
“Everything’s going to be fresh in the kitchen, fresh pizza, signature sandwiches, chef’s specials,” he said.