16-year-old charged in Belcamp home invasion; three others sought

A 16-year-old was one of four people who allegedly broke into a home in Belcamp Friday and stole a safe, according to police.

Rodgers Timothy Williams, of the 1400 block of Primrose Place in Belcamp, was arrested Friday. He was charged as an adult with home invasion, armed robbery, robbery, first- and third-degree burglary, theft $100 to $1,500, having a handgun, use of a firearm in a violent crime and five counts of second-degree assault. He is being held without bail at Harford County Detention Center.

Williams and three other people allegedly kicked in a door of a home in the 4400 block of Sanford Court in Belcamp, about a third of a mile from Williams’ home, about 9:30 p.m. Friday, according to charging documents.

Five people in the house during the robbery said the men were armed.

In the house, the four walked from room to room and found a safe in a bedroom. They allegedly stole the safe and ran from the house, according to charging documents.

One of the people in the house chased the person carrying the safe, whom he knew as “T-Rex” from being in the house on Sanford Court before. He said T-Rex, later identified as Williams, had thick braids was 17 to 19 years old with three fingers on each hand.

The man who chased Williams backed off when Williams’ friends came back to help him, police said.

Detectives spoke with deputies who patrol the area and learned Williams was arrested in August for being an occupant in a stolen car.

The man who chased Williams identified him from a photo lineup and Williams was arrested for Friday’s alleged robbery.

Read more from The Aegis. »

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS