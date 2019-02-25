Longtime Aberdeen Fire Deptartment volunteer, Aberdeen Police Department dispatcher Judy Hinch dies

Judy Hinch, a longtime member of the Aberdeen Fire Department who also worked for the police department and at city hall, died Sunday, according to the fire department.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ms. Judy Hinch, active lifetime member and current Secretary of the Board Directors, this evening on February 24th, 2019. On behalf of the Officers and Members of the Aberdeen Fire Department, we ask that you please keep the Hinch family and all of the members of our department in your thoughts and prayers during this very difficult time,” the fire department posted on its Facebook page at about 8 p.m. Sunday. “RIP Judy Hinch. We love you!”

Mrs. Hinch, 71, had volunteered for Aberdeen Police Department since 1975.

“Judy had a heart of gold, but there were times she could make you want to go screaming into the night,” said Mike Bennett, a former fire department chief and Aberdeen mayor.

Mrs. Hinch and the Bennetts — Mike and his wife Elaine — were neighbors for more than 30 years across from the fire department.

Mrs. Hinch stayed with the Bennetts for two months after her leg was amputated last year, Mike Bennett said, and Elaine and Judy were quite close.

“She was a very opinionated, strong lady. She had to be, as the first female firefighter in Aberdeen,” Bennett said. “She had to make her own way, she had to prove herself, which she did, quite capably.”

The Bennetts are godparents to Mrs. Hinch’s son, Stevie Hinch Jr.

“And Judy would often walk in our house when she couldn’t find Stevie,” he said.

David Anderson/Aegis file Longtime Aberdeen Fire Department volunteer Judy Hinch, shown in 2013 when she was honored as the company's top EMS responder, died Sunday evening. Longtime Aberdeen Fire Department volunteer Judy Hinch, shown in 2013 when she was honored as the company's top EMS responder, died Sunday evening. (David Anderson/Aegis file)

Mrs. Hinch was also the neighborhood animal caretaker and was likely to invite other pets into her house to eat, Bennett said.

Mrs. Hinch took care of others better than she did herself, he said, and she never saw a person she didn’t try to help.

“I remember countless times she’d reach into her pocket for a dollar, two dollars to give someone,” Bennett said.

Mrs. Hinch wrote a book in 2017 titled “Cracks in My Heart: Forty Years as a Volunteer in Aberdeen,” in which she shares some of her more memorable calls as well as her background.

She was working on a second book, she said then, and it was going to be a “tell all” about the “most unforgettable characters” in her life, Bennett said. He and Mrs. Hinch’s son joked and made a pact that they would find that manuscript so it was never printed.

Mrs. Hinch was born in Lawrence, Kansas, and graduated from college in 1968. She got married, then moved to Charlottesville, Virginia, where her new husband was working on his master’s degree at University of Virginia, Mrs. Hinch said in an interview in August 2017 about her book.

In ROTC, he was stationed at Aberdeen Proving Ground and the couple moved to Aberdeen. They got divorced a year later, but Mrs. Hinch never went anywhere else.

The chief of Aberdeen Fire Department asked her if she would consider joining the department, which had just begun admitting women as firefighters. She passed the test and was the first female firefighter in the Aberdeen Fire Department.

As a member, she also “really, really, really” wanted to be a paramedic. So she became an EMT, then paramedic, and worked at Kirk Army Health Clinic on post, working her way up to supervisor.

She married a man she met at the fire department, Steve Hinch, whom she later divorced.

They had a son, Stevie, who lives with his family in Aberdeen. As members of the fire department (Steve Hinch is the chief) and grandparents to a young boy, Jackson, Steve and Mrs. Hinch learned to work together.

Mrs. Hinch let her paramedic certification lapse when she was in her 50s. She said it was too much to keep up with, but she remained an EMT for the department until her health began to fail.

She was a dispatcher for Aberdeen Police Department for 18 years, retiring in 2011. She still worked in the mornings at the front desk at City Hall, and also taught CPR to individuals and groups when requested.

Mrs. Hinch said she volunteered because it was the way she was raised. Her father was a Lions Club member, and she and her mother would often take on projects for the club at a time when women couldn't be members.

“It gives so much more back. When someone comes up to me a year later and says ‘thank you for taking care of me,’ it just feeds you,” she said, “and it makes me who I am. So sometimes it's kind of selfish, because it makes me feel good.”