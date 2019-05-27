Child taken to Bel Air hospital Monday after being pulled from Joppa pool

A child was taken to Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Bel Air on Monday afternoon after being pulled from a pool in Joppa, fire officials said.

The incident on Neptune Drive was reported at 1:48 p.m., according to John Terrell of Joppa-Magnolia Volunteer Fire Company.

On its Facebook page, Joppa-Magnolia reported a pediatric victim was pulled from the pool and not breathing.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office also responded, a duty officer at the Southern Precinct said.

No further information was available.

