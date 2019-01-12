Morning Star Pow Wow

Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group
Delwin Fiddler of East Stroudsburg, Pa., a Lakota Indian, dances during the grand entry of the Morning Star Celebration at John Carroll School on Saturday, Jan. 12. The pow wow is a celebration of American Indian culture and a fundraiser for St. Labre Indian School in Ashland, Montana.
Brian Krista / Baltimore Sun Media Group
American Indian dancers perform during the Morning Star Celebration at John Carroll School on Saturday, Jan. 12. The pow wow is a celebration of American Indian culture and a fundraiser for St. Labre Indian School in Ashland, Montana.
Staff photos by Brian Krista