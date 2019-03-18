Interfaith community in Harford gathers to honor victims of New Zealand mosque shootings

Dr. Rehan Kahn, president of the congregation at the Masjid Al Falaah mosque in Abingdon, said he understands the grief and anger people feel over the recent mass shootings at two New Zealand mosques that left 50 worshippers dead.

He urged those present for an interfaith service at the Abingdon mosque Sunday evening, held to remember the victims of the attacks, to avoid words of anger, even for the shooting suspect. New Zealand’s prime minister described the shootings, which happened in the city of Christchurch, as a terrorist attack.

“Even for that perpetrator, for that horrific act, we will not be using hateful language not even for him,” Kahn said.

He addressed an audience, composed of members of the Christian, Jewish and Muslim faiths who reside in Harford, Cecil, Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties, who filled a prayer room at the mosque past capacity.

The suspect is Brenton Harrison Tarrant, a 28-year-old Australian man who wrote a lengthy manifesto expressing his hatred of Muslims and desire to take revenge for people who died in jihadist terror attacks in Europe in recent years. Tarrant broadcast live video of the shootings on social media.

Kahn did take tech companies such as Facebook and YouTube to task for allowing the video to show up on their sites — officials from both companies have reported multiple copies of the video have been removed, such as 1.5 million copies from Facebook, although the initial livestream was on Facebook for 17 minutes until the social media giant was alerted by New Zealand law enforcement.

Multiple people made remarks during the service, which lasted about 45 minutes. They included local clergy members such as Rabbi Gila Ruskin of Temple Adas Shalom in Havre de Grace; the Rev. Baron Young, pastor of St. James A.M.E. Church in Havre de Grace; the Rev. Norman Obenshain, pastor of Havre de Grace United Methodist Church; the Rev. Ben Cachiaras, pastor of Mountain Christian Church in Joppa; as well as Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler.

David Anderson/The Aegis / Baltimore Sun Media Group Member of the Christian, Jewish and Muslim faiths gather before an interfaith service Sunday at the Masjid Al Falaah mosque in Abingdon to remember the victims of shootings at mosques in New Zealand. Member of the Christian, Jewish and Muslim faiths gather before an interfaith service Sunday at the Masjid Al Falaah mosque in Abingdon to remember the victims of shootings at mosques in New Zealand. (David Anderson/The Aegis / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Gahler noted tragic events that have happened in Harford County, such as the murders of two Sheriff’s Office deputies in 2016 and workplace shootings in 2017 and 2018, and he urged people to have a plan in case a similar event happens at one of Harford’s 300 houses of worship.

Kahn mentioned that he had contacted the Sheriff’s Office Friday morning upon learning of the shootings in New Zealand and said deputies were assigned to ensure the Abingdon mosque was secure.

“Should you ever need, anything your Sheriff’s Office is there for you,” Gahler told the audience.

Sheikh Omar Baloch, imam of Masjid Al Falaah, read a joint communique crafted and signed by him and his fellow clergy members, Ruskin and Young — their three congregations form The Alliance of Abrahamic Faiths of Harford County. Ruskin and Young stood with Baloch as he read the statement.

“Hate speech is not equal to free speech,” Baloch stated. “We want love for all and hate for none.”

Read more from The Aegis. »