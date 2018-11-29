Public invited to Harford County government inauguration ceremony

The public is invited to attend as Harford County government leaders take the oath of office for their upcoming four-year term.

Harford County’s 13th Inauguration Ceremony will be held at noon on Monday, Dec. 3, at the APG Federal Credit Union Arena on the campus of Harford Community College in Bel Air.

Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, elected to a second term, will be sworn in along with Council President-elect Patrick Vincenti, Council Member-elect Andre Johnson (District A); Council Member Joseph M. Woods (District B); Council Member-elect Tony “G” Giangiordano (District C); Council Member Chad Shrodes (District D); Council Member-elect Robert S. Wagner (District E); and Council Member Curtis L. Beulah (District F).

Well-known broadcaster and local resident Scott Garceau will be the master of ceremonies. Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford is scheduled to attend.

The event will feature the Churchville Elementary School Patriots and musical performances by the Havre de Grace High School Symphonic Band, the North Harford High School Choir, The Recovery Choir, The John Carroll School Jazz Band, The John Carroll School Bella Voce and country music artist Dean Crawford.

Public parking for the inauguration will be at Schucks Regional Park, 301 Schucks Road in Bel Air. Shuttle buses will provide transportation to the arena. Citizens are encouraged to arrive before 11:30 a.m.; the last shuttle will leave for the ceremony at 11:45 a.m. For security purposes, attendees and personal items may be subject to search.

Those who are unable to attend the inauguration may watch it on Harford Cable Network, on HCN’s Facebook page and on the Harford County government website at http://www.harfordcountymd.gov/2639/2018-Inaugural-Ceremony.