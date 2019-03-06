Havre de Grace Officer Everett Humphrey promoted to lieutenant

A 27-year-member of Havre de Grace Police Department was promoted to lieutenant Monday, while a 25-year member retired last week.

Everett Humphrey started at the department as an auxiliary officer when he was still in the military, Chief Theresa Walter said.

“He retired from the military in the morning and by the afternoon, he was a police officer for the city,” Walter said.

As a lieutenant, Humphrey, who was promoted from sergeant, will oversee all patrol services of the department, Cpl. Dan Petz said.

Humphrey thanked his family, friends and colleagues who attended the promotion ceremony, many in uniform. “I really appreciate that,” Humphrey said. “They’re great. Just plain great.”

Last Friday, Sgt. Marshall Thomas retired from the department.

“Sgt. Thomas worked with pride and integrity. He stayed loyal to the city of Havre de Grace for 25 years working the overnight patrol where he finished his career as a patrol sergeant,” the department wrote on its Facebook page. “We all hope you enjoy your retirement.”