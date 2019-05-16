Adopt a pet for $25 from Humane Society of Harford County through Sunday

Bel Air resident Lucas Glendon, 19, already has a dog, cat and lizard as pets, but he expects there will still be room in his home for another dog that he hopes to adopt from The Humane Society of Harford County.

“It wouldn’t be hard to make [room],” he said during a recent visit to the Humane Society’s Fallston shelter, where people can — through close of business Sunday — visit and bring home a cat or dog for a $25 flat adoption fee.

Adoption fees typically range from $35 to $250 for dogs and $45 to $125 for cats, depending on the animal’s age — the highest fees are for kittens and puppies — according to the Humane Society website.

The organization has been adopting out cats and dogs for a $25 flat rate all week, however, as it is working to clear the shelter of a large number of both animals.

“The bottom line is, we desperately need adopters,” marketing coordinator Erin Long said Monday.

Thirty-two cats and kittens were brought to the shelter last week after local animal control officers found one residence filled with the felines; 20 to 40 more cats were expected at the shelter earlier this week, according to Long.

Long said the woman who was keeping the cats, whom she described as “a very well-meaning person who was trying to help,” had not spayed or neutered them.

The shelter, which is off of Connolly Road, has capacity for about 80 cats and 55 dogs. The 19,000 square-foot facility, which opened in early 2016, was built as a replacement for the Humane Society’s prior shelter.

Long said officials do not want to go over their capacity “because it starts to adversely affect the animals’ health” when too many pets are living in such close proximity to each other. She also noted the shelter had a 93 percent “live release rate” in 2018, meaning 93 percent of animals that came into the shelter left it alive, either being adopted, transferred to a rescue organization or reunited with their owners.

“We absolutely don’t want to have to” euthanize an animal, Long said.

Matt Button / The Aegis Friends, from left, Hannah Hall, Lucas Glendon and Maddy Folino pause to look at Jester, one of the many dogs available for adoption during their visit to the Harford County Humane Society Monday afternoon. Friends, from left, Hannah Hall, Lucas Glendon and Maddy Folino pause to look at Jester, one of the many dogs available for adoption during their visit to the Harford County Humane Society Monday afternoon. (Matt Button / The Aegis)

On Monday, the shelter was “overflowing with dogs,” as 41 out of 44 kennels meant for dogs ready for adoption were occupied, with seven more canines staying in kennels for “strays” not yet ready to be adopted. Additional dogs were living in the veterinary department as they received medical treatment.

“We’re at a point right now where, every day, we’re challenged with finding room for the new arrivals,” Long said.

As of mid-day Thursday, 10 dogs and 20 cats had found placement with local rescue groups, according to a post on The Humane Society of Harford County’s Facebook page. However, new animals were continuing to come in, with 18 new cats Wednesday and 11 dogs on Thursday.

Glendon visited the shelter Monday with friends Maddy Folino, 18, of Forest Hill, and Hannah Hall, 19, of Bel Air. He said he had heard about the $25 adoption fee and wanted to find a dog to take home.

He was considering one of two dogs, named Donny and Ghost. He said he could not take a dog home Monday, but later on in the week, “if one is still available, one will be with me.”

The shelter is located at 2208 Connolly Road in Fallston. It is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Call 410-836-1090, visit http://www.harfordshelter.org or The Humane Society of Harford County page on Facebook for more information.

