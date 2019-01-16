Houze of Sports to celebrate grand opening in Harford Mall on Jan. 19

Two months after it opened, Houze of Sports will celebrate its new location in Harford Mall on Saturday.

The athletic training center owned by Jack and Renee Patterson of North East in Cecil County, moved late last year from a warehouse in Edgewood, where Houze of Sports had been for almost two years, to the site of the former Rue 21 space at the mall in Bel Air.

Houze of Sports offers athletic training for children ages 7 to 19 and for adults ages 18 and older.

“I hope to act as a platform for them to reach and exceed their goals, not just athletics, but in academics and daily life,” Jack Patterson said.

Since opening, the training center is getting more visibility.

“The training center is all glass, people can stand outside and watch and stop in that night or come back later. Players see it and go back and tell their coaches,” he said. “That visibility has really made a big difference in how people respond to our facility, our program. The buzz is amazing, now the buzz is starting to turn into numbers.”

The grand opening celebration will be from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, with Parisi training classes, boot camp classes, combine training and dance classes.

For more information, visit www.houzeofsports.com or House of Sports Maryland on Facebook.

Houze of Sports opened in a 7,300-square-foot warehouse space two years ago, but when the building was sold, the new owner said the training business was retail and needed to find a space elsewhere, Patterson said.

Patterson didn’t think he could afford to be in a mall or that the mall had the space to accommodate what the business needs, but he worked with a representative of CBL & Associates Properties and they “gave me the rent I need to get up and running and started,” he said.

“I was not really even sure I’d be able to continue, because I couldn’t find a place to put it,” Patterson said of Houze of Sports. For the younger set, Patterson works with the Parisi Speed School, which teaches techniques and methods of obtaining game-changing linear speed, “how to change direction, manage gravity and teaches relative body strength,” Patterson said.

The program works with athletes of various skills and abilities, athletes who want to gain an edge on their competition and students who need that physical activity, offering speed classes to help improve biomechanics of speed, agility, power, jumping ability and sports specific conditioning.

Houze of Warriors grew out of the youth training. It’s bootcamp classes are aimed at adults ages 18 and older, Patterson said.

It might be for a woman who wants to change her body, whether by losing weight or gaining muscle, or the man who has gotten out of shape and wants to do something about it.

“It’s to help those want to lose weight, gain muscle or want to feel good about themselves,” Patterson said. “It’s pretty intensive. We meet you at own fitness levels and develop a system from where you are and fitness level and your why – the reason you showed up in the first place. What made you want to make this lifestyle altering move.”

Houze of Sports also offers a hip-hop class for any age, taught by Platinum J, a contestant on “So You Think You Can Dance” who was a backup dancer for Queen Latifah and now has his own teachings, Patterson said.

“It’s instructional and at the same time, fitness oriented. You get both with that one class,” he said.

While Patterson and the others at Houze of Sports take pride in watching their athletes grow on the field and go on to do great things and the community come together to build a healthy lifestyle, their greatest achievement is helping kids feel confident and boost their self-esteem, Patterson said.

“We are about changing lives here at Houze of Sports,” he said. “As we like to say, ‘It’s important to have a safe place for kids and family leave each session sweating and smiling.’”