A horse on a road in Harford County is struck by three cars, dies

A horse that got loose Wednesday night in the Level area died after it was hit by three cars, according to Maryland State Police.

The horse was free around 7 p.m. in the area of Foxridge Drive and Route 155 near Level when it entered the eastbound lanes of Route 155, according to Sgt. Anthony Dudek of the Maryland State Police Bel Air Barrack.

Two cars headed east hit the horse, which was then hit by a car traveling west on Route 155. A fourth car, also headed west, hit one of the other three cars, Dudek said.

The horse died at the scene, he said. There was no information available on who owns the horse.

No people were injured, Dudek said.