Harford Health Department to host open house for Homeless Persons Memorial Day

On the longest night of the year — tonight — communities around the country observe National Homeless Person’s Memorial Day in remembrance of those who have died too early as a result of their homelessness.

The Harford County Health Department will be hosting an open house on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for those who have experienced homelessness in 2018.

“People experiencing homelessness are three to four times more likely to die prematurely than their sheltered counterparts,” said Michele Buranen, Harford Health Department’s Healthcare for the Homeless coordinator “This observance brings attention to the tragedy of homelessness and serves as a call to action to end homelessness both locally and nationwide.”

Initiated by Harford County’s Health Care for the Homeless Project in 2007, the national recognition of Homeless Persons Memorial Day is in its 12th year in Harford County. This year, the open house will provide homeless persons in the Harford community with temporary shelter from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. as well as warm beverages and desserts.

Health Care for the Homeless, in partnership with the Harford County Health Department, provides a system of health-related services to reduce the incidence and burdens of homelessness. HCH offers pediatric and adult primary medical care; in addition to case management services, at 1 N. Main St., Bel Air. HCH serves all persons who now, or have in the last year, lack a fixed, regular and/or adequate residence.