New Havre de Grace Youth Commission gets its first four members

The Havre de Grace Youth Commission, created by law in June, is getting up and running after its first four members were appointed at the Nov. 5 City Council meeting.

“The purpose of the Havre de Grace youth Commission is to foster civic duty, volunteerism and the importance of public service to the youth of Havre de Grace, through education, partnerships and collaborative efforts,” the law creating the commission says.

Before a packed house at the Nov. 5 Havre de Grace City Council meeting, Dena Cardwell, Eleicia Henson, William Howard Jr. and Tracy Robertson were sworn in as the inaugural members.

Those are the adult leaders, who must be older than 18 and serve as mentors, according to the law.

There also will be four members ages 13 to 17 and one Havre de Grace City Council member serving in an ex officio capacity.

The Youth Commission is intended to be larger than the nine members.

“There is no limit to the ‘members at large’ who may serve on subcommittees as designated by the Commission,” the law says.

The commission was created “to foster a sense of volunteerism and engagement in Havre de Grace,” Jason Robertson, the Havre de Grace City Councilman who has been the driving force behind the commission’s creation, says in a Facebook video. “We are looking to make them stakeholders in our city and having the youth of Havre de Grace design the events and the kind of programs they want to see happen in this city, and we’re giving them the vehicle and the resources to do it.”

A meeting schedule has not been set.

“The Commission shall hold meetings as necessary, but not less than four times a year,” the law says.

The Youth Commission is an important part of the city’s future, according to Mayor William T. Martin.

“We want Havre de Grace to be a 21st Century city, a city that is thinking of everyone and is all-inclusive and the most important thing we have in the city is our children,” Martin says in the Facebook video about the Youth Commission.