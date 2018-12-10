Man rescues woman from car after it goes into water at Havre de Grace city pier

A woman was rescued from her car Monday afternoon after it went off the city pier in Havre de Grace, police said.

The accident happened at about 3 p.m. in the City Yacht Basin, where a car went off the city pier and into the water, Havre de Grace police Cpl. Dan Petz said.

A citizen at the park jumped in, pulled out the driver and brought her to land, Petz said.

She was taken to Harford Memorial Hospital alert and breathing, he said.

The man who pulled the woman from her blue BMW declined medical treatment and went about his business, Petz said.

“A lot of people were there and we responded in a few minutes, but it’s awesome he was there and a pretty impressive thing that he did,” Petz said.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, he said.

Read more from The Aegis. »

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS