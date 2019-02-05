Havre de Grace establishes 'Twinning' relationship with community of Mumbles, Wales

A group of about 12 to 20 people from Havre de Grace are slated to travel to the small, coastal Welsh community of Mumbles, in recognition of the city’s newly established “Twinning” relationship with the British town.

“Twinning builds bridges between communities, hopefully creating enduring friendships,” Debby Stathes, of the Havre de Grace Twinning Association, said during Monday evening’s meeting of the Havre de Grace City Council.

Stathes gave a presentation to Mayor William T. Martin and members of the city council on the Twinning Association and its relationship with Mumbles, which is part of the larger city of Swansea in southern Wales.

Mumbles, which is about five miles from Swansea, is along the Gower Peninsula, according to a web page on the community. Stathes highlighted the many similarities between Havre de Grace and Mumbles — both communities have historic lighthouses, an annual oyster festival, sailing, farmers’ markets, even establishments named Coakley’s. The Coakley’s in Mumbles is a fishmonger’s, selling seafood, however, according to Stathes.

There are some differences, though, as Mumbles has a hilly terrain compared to the relatively flat Havre de Grace, and it has a historic castle. Stathes quipped that “we can work on that, or not.”

The Havre de Grace group is scheduled to travel to Mumbles in September and stay in town with host families for five days — the exact dates will be determined at the Twinning Association’s March 19 meeting — and a group from Mumbles is slated to visit Havre de Grace in 2021. Inter-city visits will then happen on a four-year cycle, Stathes said.

There is no cost to the city to participate in the program, and travel expenses are borne by the association members, according to Stathes.

“Havre de Grace Twinning dedicates itself to establishing personal relationships with members of communities that have much in common with our city,” she said.

State of the City speech postponed

The mayor was scheduled to give his annual State of the City address Monday, but the speech was postponed to the next council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 19.

Finance Director George DeHority was absent Monday, and Martin said after the meeting that he wants DeHority to be present as he reviews the city’s finances during his speech.

Martin also noted he wanted to have a greater focus on other matters on Monday’s agenda, such as recognitions of students of the month and Stathes’ presentation on Twinning. He said the next meeting’s agenda will be lighter.

The mayor’s address will highlight city accomplishments from 2018 in areas such as finance, public works, public safety and economic development. It will also be a preview of his administration’s goals for 2019, Martin said.

