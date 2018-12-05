Havre de Grace honors students of the month

As it does every month during the school year, the Havre de Grace City Council on Monday honored one student from each school located within the city limits as a Student of the Month.

“These are people I’ve never met and they blow you away with what they do,” Mayor William T. Martin said after introducing the students — Alexcia James of Havre de Grace Elementary; Olivia Marcello of Meadowvale Elementary School; Elly Devoe of Havre de Grace Middle School; and Rony Ndam of Havre de Grace High School.

Rony was described by Havre de Grace Assistant Principal Jonise E. Stallings as“a fantastic, phenomenal lady.” She is a member of the National Honor Society, French Honor Society, Envirothon team, Student Government Association and SADD, and volunteers with the Havre de Grace Housing Authority, Best Buddies and Boys and Girls Clubs.

Accepted at numerous colleges, Rony would like to study neuroscience after high school and pursue a career in the medical field. She likes Havre de Grace High because it’s small and tight-knit, she said.

Elly and her family moved to Havre de Grace from Colorado this summer. Havre de Grace Middle Principal James Johnson said Elly is “wonderful, delightful, polite and respectful.” If she can’t be found, she’s probably somewhere reading, Johnson said.

“She reads like an absolute fiend,” he said.

Alexcia is in fifth grade at Havre de Grace Elementary and wants to become a nurse.

One of her teachers said Alexcia is a hard-working and dedicated. If things don’t come easy for her, she works hard until she gets it. Assistant Principal Jennifer Gasdia recalled a day when Alexcia’s music teacher asked if anyone wanted to sing a solo — Alexcia raised her hand.

“There’s a reason why I look to you when I need a student leader for anything,” Gasdia said.

Olivia, a fifth-grader at Meadowvale, is a “doer,” Principal Mark Warfield said.

Warfield said that one of her teachers, in an email, described Olivia as a “strong leader but not overbearing.”

The Girl Scout plays soccer and basketball and swims,and one day wants to be a dentist or a prosthetic engineer.

