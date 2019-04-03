Havre de Grace honors boys basketball team, three others as students of the month

Three students and a basketball team were recognized by the Havre de Grace City Council Monday as students of the month.

Julianna Baker of Meadowvale Elementary; Kyleigh Turner of Havre de Grace Elementary; Nevaeh Sisco of Havre de Grace Middle; and the boys basketball team at Havre de Grace High, represented by team captains Marlon Lewis and Gary Gibson, were honored by Mayor William T. Martin and the council members.

The boys basketball team went 23-1 this season, undefeated until it faced Crisfield in the regional championship, where the Warriors lost, 72-66.

“It was a special year,” Coach Brian Eberhardt said. “It was so much fun — I don’t know if there’s been an undefeated team.”

What made it so fun, Principal James Reynolds said, was the support from the rest of the student body, which Gibson, a junior, acknowledged.

“They give us hope, motivation,” Gibson said.

Julianna Baker

“Jules,” as she’s known to her family and friends, represents the “Meadowvale Way,” Assistant Principal Shelby Houseman said.

She’s competitive, a team player and involved in many aspects of the school, including the chorus and band.

“She sprinkles glitter all over the building,” Houseman said of Jules, who wants to be a marine biologist.

Kyleigh Turner

Kyleigh, who wants to be a nurse, is a leader at Havre de Grace Elementary, quiet and reserved and a student who makes everyone around them feel special, Assistant Principal Jennifer Gadsby said.

She makes sure the hallways are safe and takes care of others and is “someone we truly need at our school,” Gadsby said. “She leads, and everyone does follow.”

Navaeh Sisco

Navaeh is a wonderful student who is a well-rounded young lady, Havre de Grace Middle Principal James Johnson said.

“What I love most is how inclusive she is, inviting everyone in,” Johnson said. “She works well with everyone.”

Nevaeh does the morning announcements, plays the trumpet and her favorite subject is geometry, she said.

Read more from The Aegis. »

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS