Havre de Grace council recognizes students of the month for May

The Havre de Grace City Council recognized four students Monday as Students of the Month for May.

Bella Minerva Flowers represented Havre de Grace Elementary, Sarah Weitzel from Meadowvale Elementary, Cameron Grant from Havre de Grace Middle and Alex Gresock from Havre de Grace High.

Gresock, a senior, is the definition of a well-rounded student who plays baseball and quarterback of the football team. He’s been in the school play, is involved in the music program and is a member of the National Honor Society, Principal James Reynolds said.

He also goes to church every Sunday and is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and a kid who makes everybody around him feel special and important, Gresock’s father said.

Grant, a sixth-grader, is the kind of student a teacher wants a classroom full of, his social studies teacher said — he’s polite, respectful and hard-working.

Anything Weitzel does, she does with a smile and makes every day better, a teacher said. A trombone player, she is also a fantastic student who serves the school.

Flowers started at Havre de Grace Elementary halfway through the school year and looks at the glass as half full — an attitude that is contagious. In her classroom, she’s called President Flowers and her teacher said she makes coming to school every day fun.