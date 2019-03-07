Havre de Grace City Council honors students of the month

Four students in Havre de Grace schools were recognized Monday as students of the month.

McKenzie Cox from Havre de Grace Elementary, William Grimm at Meadowvale Elementary, Aidan Gresock at Havre de Grace Middle and Karlee DeSantis at Havre de Grace High had their 15 minutes in the spotlight during the first part of the Havre de Grace City Council meeting.

McKenzie Cox, seating, a fifth-grader at Havre de Grace Elementary School, is with Mayor William T. Martin, family and Assistant Principal Jennifer Gasdia as she is honored as a student of the month.

Cox is a leader who has a positive energy and kind spirit — “just what we need at Havre de Grace Elementary,” Assistant Principal Jennifer Gasdia said.

The fifth-grader, who wore Minnie Mouse shoes, said her favorite subject is math and she wants to work at Disney World someday.

Meadowvale Elementary School fifth-grader William Grimm, seated, is honored as a student of the month by the city of Havre de Grace Monday. He is pictured with his family, Mayor William T. Martin and Principal Mark Warfield.

Grimm, also in fifth-grade, plays football and baseball on Councilman Jim Ringsaker’s teams. Ringsaker said Grimm is his favorite player to coach because he never complains and every time he’s told to do something he does it.

Grimm’s favorite subject is social studies and he likes to act — he’s been in four plays, “Elf,” “Shrek,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “Annie.”

Aidan Gresock, an eighth-grader at Havre de Grace Middle School, stands with his parents, Principal Jaime Johnson and Mayor William T. Martin as he is honored Monday by the city council as a student of the month.

Gresock is an “incredible young man” who exemplifies everything a principal wants in a student at his school, Principal James Johnson said.

Outside of school, Gresock dances, sometimes as often as six days a week. He’s been dancing since he was 3.

What he likes about Havre de Grace Middle is that the teachers are encouraging and rigorous, he said.

“The kids are pretty nice, too. It’s like a big family,” the eighth-grader said.

DeSantis, a senior, has been on the soccer team for four years. Her special education teacher, Kyle Dixon, said she’s very responsible and good-natured and has a good sense of humor.

At Havre de Grace High, she likes to hang out with her friends all day. She likes science, social studies and life skills, and “my favorite teacher that’s standing over there,” she said, pointing to Dixon.

