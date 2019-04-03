'The best day yet': About $94K raised for Havre de Grace's sixth annual St. Baldrick's fundraiser

With at least $94,000 raised and a record-setting 95 “shavees,” participating Saturday, the sixth annual community fundraiser for the St. Baldrick’s Foundation in Havre de Grace was “the best day yet” for lead organizer Billy Berg.

“I think it was it best day yet in the last six years ... the weather was perfect, the turnout was incredible and the amount of money we raised was just the best,” Berg said toward the end of the roughly six-hour event, held in the parking lot outside Bill Bateman’s Bistro in the Swan Creek Village Center.

The event is put on by the Susquehanna Hose Company, the Havre de Grace volunteer fire company, and community supporters such as Bateman’s. Berg, a Susquehanna Hose volunteer and firefighter at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, is the coordinator.

Berg said Tuesday, that at least $94,000 had been raised and that the total could be close to $100,000 once all contributions are tabulated.

Hose Company Chief Scott Hurst said Saturday that the total amount raised over the past six years could hit nearly half a million dollars — the Havre de Grace event typically brings in $60,000 to $80,000 each year; more than $82,000 was raised through the 2018 head-shaving event.

Proceeds benefit the California-based St. Baldrick’s Foundation, which uses donations to fund research on childhood cancer and provides support for children undergoing cancer treatment and those who survive the disease.

Men, women and children went on stage Saturday to get their heads shaved as friends and family cheered them on and shot photos and videos on their smartphones.

“Thank you, we appreciate every one of you,” Berg told the crowd.

Daniel Hickling, 12, of Charlestown in Cecil County, got his head shaved by Ashly Nickle, a stylist with Color Images Salon and Day Spa in Havre de Grace.

“It looks good, buddy!” Daniel’s mother, Stormee Hickling, said as she looked over her son’s newly-shorn head.

This year was the first time Daniel got his head shaved for St. Baldrick’s, and he raised $277 for the organization — his mother said she was shaved last year.

Daniel said the experience of being shaved was “scary,” and he put on a knit cap with a St. Baldrick’s logo to ward off the chill.

“It’s just a wonderful experience, and just knowing that we had the opportunity to make a difference is amazing,” said Stormee Hickling, who noted “cancer affects everyone; there’s no one that it doesn’t touch.”

Another youth, 12-year-old Shane Cardwell, of Havre de Grace, raised $928 and got his head shaved this year — he has been raising money and getting his head shaved each year for St. Baldrick’s since age 6, he said.

The Havre de Grace Middle School sixth-grader said the funds came from friends, family and teachers.

“Because I’ve done it for so long, I guess that I just want to keep doing it and raise more money for cancer research,” said Shane, whose aunt died from cancer, and his grandmother is currently battling the disease.

Dena Cardwell, Shane’s mother, said her mother-in-law is “doing as good as she can.”

She noted her son raised more money this year than in the past, that he usually raises $400 to $500 each year.

“I’m very proud of him and the fact that he keeps wanting to support this cause every year,” Dena Cardwell said.

Trinity Turner, 13, of Anne Arundel County, came out with her grandmother, Traci Sofield, a BWI firefighter and colleague of Berg.

Turner had her long brown hair tied into a pigtail and clipped for donation to Locks of Love to support children in need dealing with hair loss.

“It makes me feel good; it makes me feel like I help people,” Turner said of her donation.

Lindsey VonWahlde, an Aberdeen resident and stylist with Color Images, was a shavee Saturday, getting her orange-and-red dyed hair cut by her husband, Isaiah, also a shavee.

VonWahlde, 24, later said getting her head shaved was “a liberating experience.”

“When it’s for [a good cause] just knowing that you helped to cure cancer in some way,” she added. “It’s always interesting to see how everybody bands together to try to tackle cancer.”

Jon Johnson, 33, of Baltimore, went on stage to get his head shaved. The BWI firefighter/paramedic is a survivor of thyroid cancer.

He later said that he was diagnosed in 2015, and the cancer had been found after a routine physical exam. Johnson said he had surgery to get his thyroid removed and now has regular bloodwork and scans done — thus far, he’s doing OK.

Getting involved with St. Baldrick’s is “kind of a natural thing” for him, given his connection to the fire service, his own brush with cancer, as well as his father’s death from cancer when Johnson was 9 years old. He also noted the child of a family friend is being treated for cancer.

Johnson stressed that contributions to St. Baldrick’s go toward cancer research and development.

“It’s something that we, hopefully, won’t have to deal with sooner rather than later,” he said of the disease.

Zach Pinkney, a Susquehanna Hose Company member, has encouraged many others to get their heads shaved for St. Baldrick’s, but he was the one under the clippers Saturday, getting his head, beard and mustache cut off.

“I love my beard,” he lamented later.

It was all for a good cause, though. Pinkney, who lives in Port Deposit, said his best friend had his head, beard, even his eyebrows, shaved, netting $200 for St. Baldrick’s, and Pinkney returned the favor, raising $203 himself.

“It all goes toward a good cause; it’s a good time,” he said. “I recommend that everybody show up to this event.”

