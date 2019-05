Havre de Grace Police were investigating a shooting late Monday night, city police said.

The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Alliance Street, according to Havre de Grace Police Cpl. Dan Petz.

“There is no threat to the public at this time,” Petz said.

Detectives were working the case, he said.

