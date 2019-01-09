New Havre de Grace middle, high school starting to take shape

Havre de Grace Mayor William T. Martin is “excited beyond words” to see the progress of the new middle and high school in the city.

Ground was broken in April for the $80 million combined school that will replace the separate, aging buildings.

The red, steel beams are still exposed on one part of the three-story building, while the beams on the other portions are covered with gray concrete construction blocks. Cranes sit idly on the site while cement truck barrels spin and metal clangs.

“It’s just amazing. The children of the city of Havre de Grace are going to be in for such a treat,” Martin said.

The school is scheduled to be finished and open for the 2020-2021 school year, which Havre de Grace Councilman David Glenn said is still on track.

“The project engineer said everything is good to go, and he feels confident the opening in fall 2020 is going to happen,” said Glenn, one of the driving forces behind behind the new building.

“You get excited that all the hard work and the commitment from the community and all the work from the parents to the students, it all truly pays off,” he said. “You can’t help but get excited — there’s no turning back now.”

Martin said he takes a tour of the construction site every five to six weeks, led by Havre de Grace Middle School Principal Jaime Johnson.

He also said he has a good relationship with Harry Miller, the assistant supervisor of planning and construction for Harford County Public Schools, who is from Havre de Grace and is on the city’s water and sewer commission.

Miller, in an email, said “The Havre de Grace Middle/High School construction project continues to be on schedule to open for the 2020-2021 school year within projected construction costs.”

The office, library and auditorium will be in the center of the building, with the middle school and high schools wings on each side, he said.

“It’s one thing to see the dirt, but it’s another to see the cranes and steel beams,” Martin said. “It’s really coming along, on time and on target.”

Read more from The Aegis. »

Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. Harford County’s “Choose Civility” campaign kicked off with a breakfast event at the Water’s Edge Events Center in Belcamp on Wednesday. SEE MORE VIDEOS