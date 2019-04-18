Two charged in November murder of Havre de Grace man

Havre de Grace police have arrested two men for their alleged roles in the murder of a 61-year-old last November.

On Thursday, police served a warrant on Joseph Daniel Parrish, 27, of the 200 block of Schmechel St. in Aberdeen.

He is charged with first- and second-degree murder, retaliation against a witness, destroying evidence, armed robbery, home invasion and related firearms and theft charges, according to Havre de Grace Police Cpl. Daniel Petz, the department’s public information officer. Parrish is being held at the Harford County Detention Center.

Robert Lee Zeman III, 33, of the 400 block of South Washington St. in Havre de Grace, was arrested Tuesday and is charged with accessory to murder and misdemeanor firearms charges, according to online court records.

Zeman is also being held at the Harford County Detention Center after he was denied bail at a review hearing Wednesday, records show.

On Nov. 11, Havre de Grace Police Department officers responded to the 200 block of North Washington St. at about 9:30 a.m. to assist emergency medical providers with a man who had suffered a laceration. Upon arrival, officers determined the injuries were caused by gunshots and notified detectives, who took over the investigation.

The victim, identifed as Jeffrey Mark Coudon, was taken to University of Maryland Shock Trauma for his injuries, where he died Nov. 14. On Nov. 15, Coudon’s body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office, where an autopsy determined his death to be a homicide, police said.