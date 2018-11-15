Man shot Sunday in Havre de Grace dies, police say

The Havre de Grace man who was shot Sunday morning in downtown Havre de Grace died Wednesday of his injuries, police said.

Mark Jeffrey Coudon, 61, was found in the 200 block of North Washington Street at around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release from Havre de Grace Police Department.

Officers had been called there to assist emergency medical service providers with a subject who had a laceration.

Officers, however, determined Coudon’s injuries were from gunshots and notified Havre de Grace Police detectives, who took over the investigation. Coudon was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore for treatment of his injuries.

Coudon died on Wednesday, according to Havre de Grace Police. On Thursday, his body was taken to the Chief Medical Examiner's Office, where Coudon’s death was ruled a homicide, the police department said.

Havre de Grace detectives are actively investigating this homicide. At this time they believe this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at the Havre de Grace Police Department at 410-939-2121.

