Public weighs in on Havre de Grace anti-discrimination, harassment policy

The City of Havre de Grace moved another step closer Monday to adopting an ordinance that amends its ethics code to include an anti-harassment, intimidation and discrimination policy which applies to elected members of the City Council and appointed members of boards, commissions and committees.

“We urge you to support and pass this ordinance,” John Correri Jr., chair of the city Ethics Commission, said during a public hearing Monday evening. “I think it’s a step in the right direction for the City of Havre de Grace.”

Correri, a former mayor, city councilman and council president, was one of two people who spoke during the public hearing. Kirk Smith, a candidate for City Council, also shared his views. The city’s election was Tuesday; polls did not close until after this issue of the Aegis went to press.

City leaders introduced legislation to amend the ethics code, via resolution and ordinance, in the summer of 2018 to ensure the city had “a viable written policy” in its code regarding complaints against appointed and elected officials in the wake of the “Me Too” movement against sexual assault and harassment, Councilman David Martin, the council liaison to the city ethics commission, said at the time.

A resolution setting out the new policy, which includes definitions and procedures to report offenses, has been adopted by the council, but the ordinance to amend the code had to be reviewed by the state’s ethics commission before the Havre de Grace council could adopt it, according to a copy of Ordinance 1018.

Smith asked City Attorney April Ishak to clarify several aspects of the language in the ordinance, including the use of the word “environmental” — referring to harassment taking place within a work environment — and the phrase “substantive evidence” — regarding the basis for which disciplinary action can take place.

“I know what environmental means to me; I know what work environment means,” said Smith, who is a member of the Havre de Grace Green Team and the city’s Municipal Tree Commission.

“I’m not sure the two actually go hand in hand, unless you’re a water biologist,” he added.

Ishak said council members can amend the wording of the ordinance if they so choose.

Smith also asked about situations when the city attorney must recuse herself from some instances when complaints are being adjudicated. Ishak noted she serves on both the Ethics Commission and as city attorney for the mayor and council, and she cannot work on behalf of the commission against other parties she represents.

Ishak said she could represent the commission if a complaint is lodged against someone on a board of which she is not an ex officio member, but if she is also acting as attorney for another party, “I would have to step aside and we would have to hire a special counsel to handle that matter.”

“This is a good ordinance; you guys have done well,” Smith told council members.

