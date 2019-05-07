Incumbents Robertson, Martin, Zinner re-elected in Havre de Grace Tuesday

All three incumbents were re-elected to the Havre de Grace City Council Tuesday, in an election the drew about 10 percent of the city’s voters.

Mayor William T. Martin ran unopposed and retained his seat. He received 884 of the 1,076 votes cast at St. Patrick Church Hall on Pennington Avenue.

In the race for the three council seats, the unofficial results are Jason Robertson, 776 votes; David Martin, 734 votes; Carolyn Zinner, 622 votes; Wynona Hilton-Stanley, 378 votes; and Kirk Smith, 276 votes.

The results will become official after the absentee ballots and one provisional ballot are counted at 10 a.m. Friday at Havre de Grace City Hall.

Robertson said it feels good to be re-elected, and to be the top vote-getter.

“Hopefully people like what I do, that they feel confident with me and comfortable with me, with what I’m doing,” Robertson, elected to his second term, said after the votes were counted.

He has to keep in mind, however, that 300 people didn’t vote for him.

“I have to keep the public’s trust I think I earned so far,” he said.

The low voter turnout says to David Martin, elected to his third term, that “people have faith and trust with what we’re doing as an administration and as a council,” he said. “I’m thrilled to be re-elected.”

Zinner, who was appointed in November after she finished fourth in last year’s election, said it feels great to be elected to the office.

“I think it gives me confidence. I’m still learning,” Zinner said.

She thinks being an incumbent helped her get elected, but also said it’s validation that William Martin made the right choice when he appointed her six months ago.

Hilton-Stanley, running in her first election, said she was disappointed with the results.

“The people voted for who they wanted, they’re happy with who is on the council,” Hilton-Stanley said.

Smith said he’ll have to work harder next time.

“My message is solid, my vision is good, I have a lot of plans and I’ll get a big team for next year,” Smith, who also ran last year, said.

Mayor William Martin said the low vote count isn’t a sign of voter apathy, but that people are pleased with the direction the city is headed.

“There are give good people running for council, the voters had a good choice to make,” he said.

There were no divisive issues this year, no ballot questions that often draw voters.

“This is the most cordial election I’ve ever witnessed,” Mayor Martin said.

